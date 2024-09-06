Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.46% from the company’s previous close.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

MRG.UN opened at C$18.48 on Wednesday. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$13.08 and a one year high of C$18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$686.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$109.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,970.96. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $2,262,273. Company insiders own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

