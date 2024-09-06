Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) PT Raised to C$6.00 at TD Securities

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Trading Down 0.4 %

MRT.UN opened at C$5.34 on Wednesday. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$343.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.35.

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 20,700 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.33 per share, with a total value of C$110,384.82. Insiders have acquired 71,600 shares of company stock valued at $381,458 in the last ninety days. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.