MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Receives C$54.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$54.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

MTY Food Group Trading Down 1.0 %

MTY opened at C$41.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$44.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.88. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$41.72 and a 1-year high of C$66.24.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$303.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$294.10 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 8.61%. Equities research analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 4.2282927 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

