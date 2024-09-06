Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.87

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.87 and traded as high as C$14.49. Mullen Group shares last traded at C$14.12, with a volume of 193,448 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on MTL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cormark boosted their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.75 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.33.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.07. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of C$495.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$490.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 1.2195122 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Mullen Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.69%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

