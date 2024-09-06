Murano Global Investments (NASDAQ:MRNO) versus Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Critical Review

Murano Global Investments (NASDAQ:MRNO – Get Free Report) and Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Murano Global Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.2% of Murano Global Investments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Murano Global Investments and Sunstone Hotel Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murano Global Investments N/A N/A N/A Sunstone Hotel Investors 19.51% 9.75% 5.80%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Murano Global Investments has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Murano Global Investments and Sunstone Hotel Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murano Global Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunstone Hotel Investors 2 3 2 1 2.25

Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.89%. Given Sunstone Hotel Investors’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunstone Hotel Investors is more favorable than Murano Global Investments.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Murano Global Investments and Sunstone Hotel Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murano Global Investments $350.27 million 0.28 -$8.71 million N/A N/A Sunstone Hotel Investors $931.57 million 2.17 $206.71 million $0.90 11.02

Sunstone Hotel Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Murano Global Investments.

Summary

Sunstone Hotel Investors beats Murano Global Investments on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murano Global Investments

HCM Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. HCM Acquisition Corp is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

