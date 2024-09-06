National Bank Financial Upgrades NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) to Strong-Buy

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NXE. National Bankshares set a C$11.00 price target on NexGen Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Haywood Securities upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Ventum Financial boosted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexGen Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.75.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

TSE NXE opened at C$7.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The company has a market cap of C$4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.76. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.31 and a 1-year high of C$12.14.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at NexGen Energy

In other news, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total value of C$1,692,285.00. In other NexGen Energy news, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total value of C$1,692,285.00. Also, Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total transaction of C$1,395,336.00. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

