National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in National Grid during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Price Performance

Shares of NGG stock opened at $67.97 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $55.13 and a 1-year high of $73.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

