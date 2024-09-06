Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 24,247 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,247 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $10,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. Macquarie upped their target price on FOX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FOX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,717,559.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,717,559.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 119,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Trading Down 1.8 %

FOX stock opened at $40.42 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.74%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

