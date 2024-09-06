Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 2,858 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 634,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 37,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.1% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 168,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35,964 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 63,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $124.84 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.62. The company has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.