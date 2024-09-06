Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 577 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $9,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.39.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $410.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.05 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.43%.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.