Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,879 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of AptarGroup worth $11,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 8,850.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 281.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4,983.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 1,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $151,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,917,362.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $117,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,701.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $151,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,917,362.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,941. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

AptarGroup Price Performance

ATR stock opened at $150.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.36 and a fifty-two week high of $153.44.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.15 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Stories

