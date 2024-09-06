Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,502 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $12,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 580.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,510,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,742,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,788,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,126,000 after buying an additional 1,110,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,073,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,400,000 after acquiring an additional 825,570 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 18.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,400,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,032,000 after acquiring an additional 695,005 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.75 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

