Natixis Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,602 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of Chemours worth $11,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Chemours by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Chemours by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 197,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 24,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.80. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.51.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.19). Chemours had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Chemours from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Chemours from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chemours

Chemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.