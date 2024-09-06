Natixis Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,733 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Getty Realty worth $11,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,576,000 after buying an additional 34,022 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 23,004 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $8,328,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 289,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 30,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,516,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,622,000 after purchasing an additional 220,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on Getty Realty from $31.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of GTY opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $32.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.27). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

