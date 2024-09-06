Natixis Advisors LLC Has $10.83 Million Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 351,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $10,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of Yum China by 38.4% during the first quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 12,223,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,987 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Yum China by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,584,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,139,000 after buying an additional 582,792 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,777,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 18.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,256,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,135,000 after acquiring an additional 836,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,820,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,019,000 after acquiring an additional 53,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Macquarie raised Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Yum China Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $34.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $58.21.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Warton Wang acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.67 per share, for a total transaction of $128,279.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,547.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yum China news, insider Warton Wang acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.67 per share, with a total value of $128,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,547.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Kuai bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $127,608.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $619,671. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

