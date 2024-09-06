Natixis Advisors LLC Has $11.48 Million Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,956 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Ball worth $11,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Ball by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 0.7% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.85.

Ball Stock Down 0.5 %

BALL stock opened at $64.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.90. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ball had a net margin of 32.79% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.