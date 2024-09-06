Natixis Advisors LLC Has $9.65 Million Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $9,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 276.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $270.93 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.11 and a twelve month high of $299.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.