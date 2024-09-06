Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $9,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.55.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $94.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.37. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $88.46 and a 12-month high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

