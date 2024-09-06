Natixis Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,696 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $10,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 665.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $919,000. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAST opened at $65.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.65 and a 200 day moving average of $68.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $79.04.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

FAST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,489,266.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

