Natixis Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $10,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Edison International by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,999,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,429,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $210,327,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Edison International in the first quarter valued at $85,436,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Edison International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,297,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $940,562,000 after acquiring an additional 795,950 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,347,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,492,000 after acquiring an additional 667,273 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.36.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $87.64 on Friday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.09.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $2,274,077.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,933.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $2,274,077.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,933.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,099 shares of company stock worth $7,223,342. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

