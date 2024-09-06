Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 19,424 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,424 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $10,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,857.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,047,857.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $60.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $80.96.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

