Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 30,945 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 419,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,945 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $11,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 229,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after buying an additional 27,763 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cadence Bank by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Cadence Bank by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 292,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 81,948 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,017,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,694,000 after purchasing an additional 77,563 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $34.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $742.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.63 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 24.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

CADE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group raised their price target on Cadence Bank from $33.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $34.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

