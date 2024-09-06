Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of BWX Technologies worth $12,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 37.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BWXT shares. StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.57.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

BWXT opened at $97.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.04.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 31.93%. The business had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

