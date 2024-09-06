Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,237 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $10,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet stock opened at $75.80 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $78.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.72. The company has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,731,010.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,842,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,434,657.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,731,010.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,842,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,434,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,907 shares of company stock worth $6,016,573. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Fortinet from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

