Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 137,915 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,915 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $10,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

NYSE RRX opened at $151.97 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $97.18 and a 12 month high of $183.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -291.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $208.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.83.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

