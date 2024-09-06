Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 2,254 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Teradyne worth $12,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total transaction of $83,431.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,987.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,403 shares of company stock worth $982,631. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Capmk downgraded Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Teradyne

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $126.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.19. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $163.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.