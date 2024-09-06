Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 27,315 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 285,360 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 27,315 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $11,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,476,264 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $254,388,000 after purchasing an additional 675,353 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,132,920 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $135,467,000 after buying an additional 74,519 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,369,273 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,772,000 after buying an additional 120,399 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,616 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $80,991,000 after buying an additional 129,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,564,232 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $61,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.02. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $51.27.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.50 to $45.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

