Natixis Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,988 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.5 %

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $78.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.86 and a 200 day moving average of $70.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 855.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.06.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

