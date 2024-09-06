Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.85

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.85 and traded as high as $51.92. Navios Maritime Partners shares last traded at $50.51, with a volume of 130,358 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.97.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The shipping company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.22. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 1.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 30,700.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter valued at $361,000. Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $452,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

