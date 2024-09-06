Needham & Company LLC Increases Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target to $33.00

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRDO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CRDO

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.06 and a beta of 2.23. Credo Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 245,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $8,018,459.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,863,725 shares in the company, valued at $93,557,895.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $282,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,130,945 shares in the company, valued at $88,323,958.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 245,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $8,018,459.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,863,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,557,895.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 892,310 shares of company stock worth $27,376,087 over the last three months. 23.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 59.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 19,240.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 78.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.