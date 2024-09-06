Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Holdings Decreased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 571,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 1.9% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,994,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,332,000 after acquiring an additional 129,945 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 20.3% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 64,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,603,000 after purchasing an additional 20,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Trading Down 0.5 %

Neogen stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $22.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,599.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.83 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEOG shares. StockNews.com raised Neogen to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Neogen from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neogen

In related news, Director James P. Tobin purchased 3,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $50,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,389.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Further Reading

