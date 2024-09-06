Network International (LON:NETW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $398.80

Shares of Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 398.80 ($5.24) and last traded at GBX 398.80 ($5.24), with a volume of 52570 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 398.40 ($5.24).

Network International Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,422.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 391.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 390.95.

About Network International

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It also offers merchant solutions comprise payment solutions, such as N-genius payment device, N-genius mobile app, mobility, and unattended solutions; and N-Genius online, and Payfast and DPO pay online payment solutions.

