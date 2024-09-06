New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of NYSE GBR opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 million, a P/E ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32. New Concept Energy has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $1.82.
New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative net margin of 18.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New Concept Energy stock. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned about 2.97% of New Concept Energy worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
New Concept Energy Company Profile
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.
