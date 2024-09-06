New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.39 and last traded at $22.42. Approximately 5,135 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 9,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.