Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods now has a $16.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.50. Newmark Group traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 89098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 35,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 35.5% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.27 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

