NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) PT Set at C$11.00 by National Bankshares

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$11.00 target price by equities research analysts at National Bankshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 50.07% from the company’s current price.

NXE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on NexGen Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.75.

NexGen Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of TSE:NXE opened at C$7.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.76. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.31 and a 1 year high of C$12.14.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total value of C$1,395,336.00. In other NexGen Energy news, Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total value of C$1,395,336.00. Also, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total value of C$1,692,285.00. 7.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

