NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 11,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE opened at $80.33 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $165.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

