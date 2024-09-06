NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $80.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. NIKE has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

