NIO Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NIO)

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 144,178 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 15% compared to the average volume of 125,174 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NIO. Wolfe Research started coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

NIO Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in NIO by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of NIO by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 69,143 shares during the last quarter. SIH Partners LLLP increased its stake in shares of NIO by 104.0% during the second quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 663,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 338,320 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 10.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 17,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NIO opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. NIO has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $10.91.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. Analysts predict that NIO will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

