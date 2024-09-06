NioCorp Developments (NB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, September 13th.

NioCorp Developments Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NB stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21. NioCorp Developments has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of -0.34.

Get NioCorp Developments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

About NioCorp Developments

(Get Free Report)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.