Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.81

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.81 and traded as low as $1.43. Noodles & Company shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 73,457 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NDLS shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NDLS

Noodles & Company Trading Down 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $67.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $127.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Noodles & Company

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in Noodles & Company by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,965,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,941,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noodles & Company

(Get Free Report)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.