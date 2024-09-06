Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 12.5% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 13.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 258,850 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $55,573,000 after buying an additional 31,107 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 31.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.8% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $247.48 per share, with a total value of $494,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $742,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total transaction of $88,529.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,077.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $247.48 per share, for a total transaction of $494,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,065. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $252.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.32. The stock has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

