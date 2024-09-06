NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.58.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of NOV opened at $16.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43. NOV has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NOV by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,696 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,749 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NOV by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,776,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $56,308,000 after buying an additional 130,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

