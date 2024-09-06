Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUSC. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,762,000. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 108,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 56,882 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,856,000. Adroit Compliance LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,364,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 28,271 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NUSC opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

