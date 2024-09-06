Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,739 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.43% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,392.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 77,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 72,757 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 545,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 50,727 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $631,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 28,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 147.7% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 38,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 0.1 %

NXP opened at $14.93 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.