nVerses Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,600 Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 85,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,781 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Price Performance

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.08. Gladstone Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Gladstone Capital Dividend Announcement

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.69 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 78.40% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 71.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

