nVerses Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Ubiquiti by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 258.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Ubiquiti from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Ubiquiti from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Ubiquiti Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:UI opened at $191.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.30. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $507.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.23 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 3,321.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

