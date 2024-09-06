nVerses Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 309.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVNW. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Aviat Networks Stock Down 3.2 %

AVNW stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $38.85. The firm has a market cap of $321.54 million, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Aviat Networks Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

