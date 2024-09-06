nVerses Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,100 Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 34.5% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Gray Television from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark cut their price target on Gray Television from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Gray Television from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gray Television has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Gray Television Stock Performance

GTN opened at $4.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $459.01 million, a PE ratio of -38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.52. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Gray Television had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is -266.67%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

