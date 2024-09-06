nVerses Capital LLC Buys Shares of 700 Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Enterprise Financial Services

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 94,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $5,094,409.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,493,185.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $50.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.23. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $54.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $156.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.41 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 23.13%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.